Delays, cancellations continue at South Florida airports in wake of nor’easter

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers at South Florida airports had to pack their patience along with their luggage, as many of them experienced delays and cancellations due to a powerful and deadly storm that finally began to move offshore after battering the Northeastern states.

The nor’easter caused what travelers at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Saturday could only describe as a nightmare. “This is just not acceptable,” said Tara Savoie, who has been trying to get back home since Friday.

The extreme weather has forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights across the nation, leaving passengers stuck.

“We’ve been sitting here for six hours,” said FLL traveler Cheryl Macioce. “They delayed us, and now we’re cancelled.”

“I have no clean clothes,” said Savoie. “This is two days at a freaking airport.

“We’ve been on vacation for seven days. We just want to get home,” said Daniel Macioce.

Passengers have been forced to wait for days at the airport, and in some cases, pay extra someplace else.

“It’s our expense to either get a hotel, or we could submit the receipts, but there’s no guarantee that we’re getting anything back,” said Cheryl.

Savoie has seen her patience tested in increments. “Our flight yesterday was cancelled, and we had to pay $200 for a hotel,” she said, “and then we’ve been here since 10 o’clock this morning to find all these excuses, and now we’re cancelled again … I’m beyond pissed.”

Travelers at Miami International Airport also saw flights delayed or cancelled. “Big inconvenience, because of medical reasons,” said traveler Elizabeth Rosemeyer, “but anyway, it’s just one of those things. We can’t control the weather.”

Back at FLL, frustrated passengers prayed their misery ends soon. “I wanna go home,” said Cheryl.

Meanwhile, Savoie was hit with more bad news. “She just said Tuesday is the earliest we’re gonna get home. Not acceptable,” she said.

“We want to get home, real bad,” said Daniel.

FLL reported 79 delays and 10 cancellations as of 7 p.m. Officials advised travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport.

