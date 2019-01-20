Delays, cancellations at FLL, MIA as winter storm buffets Northeast

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As a major winter storm pummeled the Eastern Seaboard with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, travelers at South Florida airports found themselves dealing with delayed and cancelled flights.

Thousands have been left stranded and unable to get home on Sunday, but at Miami International Airport, some are holding on to hope.

“We should be OK,” said traveler Phil Berman.

Sunday morning, MIA officials reported 15 delays and 11 cancellations to and from cities in the Northeast.

Winter Storm Harper has put close to 40 million people from Maine to the Carolinas under a winter weather advisory.

“Just as you wouldn’t go out in the middle of a hurricane, you shouldn’t go out in the middle of a snowstorm,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Berman packed some optimism along with his winter jacket, as he prepared to fly out to Chicago after a week in sunny South Florida. His flight was scheduled to depart on time.

“I guess I can’t stay here. I wish I could,” he said, “but I have to go back and face reality.”

It was a different story at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for Vicky, a passenger whose flight home to Boston was cancelled.

“We’re pretty disappointed, and we’re scrambling with the rest of the folks here,” she said.

Sunday afternoon, FLL officials reported 63 delays and 31 cancellation due to Winter Storm Harper.

Vicky and the rest of her family are currently stuck in Fort Lauderdale until Wednesday if they decide to wait for the next available flight, but she said she’s determined to get back in time to start a new job.

“Currently we’re trying to find a van, so maybe we can drive to Boston,” she said.

Officials at MIA and FLL advised travelers to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

