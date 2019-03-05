Defense works to create reasonable doubt in Nouman Raja case

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The defense in the case of Corey Jones’ death is currently arguing reasonable doubt in the trail of Nouman Raja.

On Tuesday afternoon, the case against the former West Palm Beach officer continued.

The arguments from the defense team come a day after prosecutors brought in an FBI forensic expert and the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner for their closing statements.

Raja opted not to testify in his own defense.

Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder after being accused of shooting and killing Jones in October of 2015.

A medical examiner from a different county took the stand, implying that Jones could have run for some time after being shot in the heart.

The defense also brought forensic expert Michael Laforte in, whom prosecutors said failed to use any of the FBI’s findings to come to a conclusion about recreating the crime but only used Raja’s statements.

When Laforte took the stand, he was asked if he was aware that Raja’s statements had many inconsistencies with the physical evidence, to which he answered, “Yes, not unusual but, yes.”

He also agreed to being aware of the inconsistency of when Raja said he called police and when the actual call was made.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.