Defense rests after arguing reasonable doubt in Nouman Raja case

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The defense in the case of Corey Jones’ death rested their case after arguing reasonable doubt in the trial of Nouman Raja.

On Tuesday afternoon, the case against the former West Palm Beach officer continued.

The arguments from the defense team come a day after prosecutors brought in an FBI forensic expert and the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner for their closing statements.

Raja opted not to testify in his own defense.

Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder after being accused of shooting and killing Jones in October of 2015.

Polk County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Nelson took the stand and contradicted the state’s medical examination, which said Jones died almost immediately after he was shot in the heart.

“Are you able to determine whether Mr. Jones’ heart actually continued to pump based on anything in the autopsy?” asked the defense.

“Yes, it continued to pump after the injury,” said Nelson.

Nelson cited medical research and instead implied that Jones could have run about 120 feet or half the length of a football field after he was shot.

“The article from Dade County that Ms. Ellis referenced: ‘running several blocks.’ Several blocks to me would be certainly more than 40 yards, 120 feet. Several blocks, several city blocks,” said Nelson.

The defense also brought forensic expert Michael Laforte in, whom prosecutors said failed to use any of the FBI’s findings to come to a conclusion about recreating the crime but only used Raja’s statements.

When Laforte took the stand, he was asked if he was aware that Raja’s statements had many inconsistencies with the physical evidence, to which he answered, “Yes, not unusual but, yes.”

He also agreed to being aware of the inconsistency of when Raja said he called police and when the actual call was made.

Prosecutors began discrediting Laforte and asked if he was testifying as a trajectory expert, to which he answered, “No.”

“And out of all of this entire huge investigation with all of these people, the one thing you have to say is, ‘You could have done a little bit better looking for blood.’ Is that what you’re saying, sir?” asked the prosecution.

“It could have been done better, yes,” said Laforte.

Closing arguments in the case will begin Wednesday morning and are expected to last for about four hours. Jurors will then begin deliberations following the closing statements.

