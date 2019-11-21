Defense cross-examines star witness in trial of former Hallandale Beach mayor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Defense attorneys cross-examined the prosecution’s star witness as the trial of a former Hallandale Beach mayor accused of misconduct and campaign finance crimes entered its third day.

Alan Koslow, a former lobbyist, took the witness stand for the second consecutive day in the trial of Joy Cooper, Thursday.

Attorneys attempted to discredit Koslow by going after his drug history and claiming he was hooked on cocaine while working for the government.

An attorney asked Koslow, “You were using cocaine while you were working as a confidential informant for the government?”

“Well, in my opinion, it was not used on days when I was using a listening device as I recall,” Koslow said. “It was heavier for good reason. I was under tremendous stress.”

Cooper was caught on camera meeting undercover FBI agents that were posing as developers in 2012. The agents said the former mayor agreed to take money in exchange for votes.

Koslow said he orchestrated the introductions and initiated the dollar amount.

A prosecutor asked on Wednesday, “Did you show it to the defendant?”

“Yes,” Koslow said.

The prosecutor then asked, “What was her response?”

“Add a zero,” Koslow replied.

Prosecutors showed jurors checks that were made out to Cooper’s campaign on Wednesday. Cooper endorsed the checks that were shown in court.

If convicted, each of the charges Cooper faces carry a maximum sentence of up to five years.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.