Defendant tries (and fails) to flirt with Broward judge during bond court appearance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A defendant did his best woo the judge during a bond court appearance, Thursday.

Defendant Demetrius Lewis appeared before Judge Tabitha Blackmon.

However, just seconds into stepping in front of the camera for his virtual meeting, he starts laying on the moves.

“Judge, you [are] so gorgeous, so gorgeous judge, I just had to tell you. You’re gorgeous,” Lewis is heard saying.

Blackmon thanked Lewis for his comments before responding, “Flattery will get you everywhere, but maybe not here.”

Lewis is facing a charge of attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling. He is being held on a $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.