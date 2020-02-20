Deerfield Beach shopping center temporarily evacuated as crews cap gas leak

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have capped a gas leak that impacted a shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach.

Hazardous Materials teams from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the Sawgrass Promenade shopping center, located along South Military Trail, at around 8 a.m., Thursday after workers behind the Publix ruptured a gas line.

The excavation project was put on hold and the businesses in the shopping center were evacuated.

The leak was quickly secured and once atmospheric readings were confirmed to be normal, patrons and workers at the plaza were able to reenter the businesses.

