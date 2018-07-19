Deerfield Beach man accused of sexual battery faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of trying to sexually assault two women faced a judge in Fort Lauderdale.

Forty-one-year-old Alex Miller was charged with armed sexual battery and armed burglary after, officials said, he broke into two Deerfield Beach homes last October and attacked two women while they slept.

One of the victims said he threatened her with a knife.

Miller remains behind bars without bond.

