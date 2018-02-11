DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The remains of what used to be a kitchen was all that was left after, officials said, a fire ripped through a Deerfield Beach home, Sunday morning.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze along the 700 block of Northeast 43rd Street, just after 11:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the homeowner had left oil cooking on the stove when he locked himself out of the house.

He called 911, but by the time firefighters arrived, the fire had extended into the attic, causing significant damage to the house.

Crews put out the flames within 15 minutes.

All six occupants inside the single-family home escaped unharmed, as did the family dog.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the family find temporary living arrangements.

