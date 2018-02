DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large group of Deerfield Beach High School students are marching in support of those affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting.

7Skyforce was over the march where students were seen with signs as they plan to march towards Stoneman Douglas High School.

This is expected to be a 14-mile walk.

