Deerfield Beach Firefighters help pet cat stuck on roof

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deerfield Beach Fire Rescue helped reunite a furry friend with his family, after he had been missing for several days.

Orlando the cat was found stuck on a roof Sunday morning, having spent days away from home.

Firefighters climbed onto the roof to help Orlando make his way down. The little guy was then able to leap onto a tree and carefully climb down.

Once on the ground, a firefighter and his owners were waiting with open arms.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.