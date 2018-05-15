MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men behind what they described as a bizarre crime at a hotel in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the subjects were spotted roaming around a restaurant inside the Regency Hotel along Northwest Le Jeune Road and 10th Street, early Friday morning.

Investigators said the thieves swiped two decorative cow figurines and took off at around 3 a.m.

If you recognize them and have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

