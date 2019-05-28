Decomposed body found in Miami Gardens canal confirmed as missing school employee

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The body that was found floating in a Miami Gardens canal has been confirmed as the missing mother of two who disappeared from her aunt’s driveway.

Two days after the decomposed body was found, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office verified 41-year-old Kameela Russell as the deceased victim.

The missing Miami Norland Senior High School employee, who was last seen on May 15, suffered a blunt head injury, according to the Medical Examiner’s report.

The body was found near Northwest 207th Street and 15th Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video showed crews removing the body from the canal late Saturday night.

The case is being classified as a homicide.

The body was found 10 blocks away from where Russell disappeared from the driveway of her aunt’s home, along the 800 block of Northwest 203rd Street.

Police shut down Northwest 203rd Street last Tuesday in hopes of finding Russell and could be seen focusing on a home near 15th Avenue.

7News spoke to Russell’s family, and they said they have received no new information on the search for the missing mother of two.

One of the men who found the body described how he felt when he saw the decomposed body.

“It was crazy to see just a life, you know, just gone, wasted, just laying there decomposing,” the man said.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.