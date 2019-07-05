Deceased baby whale and its mother washes up on shore in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dead baby whale washed up on the shoreline of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne, along with its mother, which needed to be put down.

Witnesses in the area were saddened by the sight, Friday.

“You kind have these mixed emotions because at the same time it’s like, wow, a whale. How many people get this close to a whale?” said witness Miriam Avello. “But then it’s, oh, but it’s dead, which is very sad to see that, especially since it seemed like it was a baby whale.”

The baby’s mother also washed up on shore.

The adult whale appeared to be very thin and was subsequently euthanized.

A necropsy will performed on the baby to determine a cause of death.

