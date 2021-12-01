MIAMI (WSVN) - After spending weeks working at the Surfside collapse site, first responders are now being honored for their efforts.

On Wednesday, a special ceremony was held to recognize the police and firefighters who responded to the tragic collapse on June 29.

Surfside’s Champlain Towers South collapsed at around 1:30 a.m.

Some firefighters said they do their jobs not for the recognition, but to hear “Thank you” meant a lot.

“In a community like ours, we have the very best,” said Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

“It’s a night that, unfortunately, none of us are gonna ever forget,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky.

The Board of County Commissioners honored Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Urban Rescue and police who led several agencies through one of the worst building collapses in history.

“They were working an active fire scene with a collapsed building that was unstable,” said District 4 Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, “but going back in to make sure that nothing alive was left.”

“They were working in conditions that were horrible,” Diaz said.

Commissioners want Dec. 1 to honor first responders for years to come.

“On behalf of this community to hereby proclaim today, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 as Miami-Dade Police Department Day. Well earned,” Diaz said.

They also set the day aside to commemorate medical examiners and Miami-Dade firefighters.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez gave thanks to the lesser-known crews who were working at the scene.

“Homicide detectives that were there on the scene, our road patrol that were in a perimeter, motormen that did one of the largest hauls of debris in a short amount of time,” Ramirez said.

Cominsky said they would do it again.

“We went above and beyond that day and we’d do it every day,” he said. “I can’t thank you enough, as the fire chief.”

Both firefighters and police officers are set to receive commemorative plaques to honor this day and a final way to say “Thank you.”

