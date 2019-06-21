Debris left on road after tractor trailer rolls over in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to clean up debris left on the road after a tractor trailer rolled over in Plantation.

All eastbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard and 52nd Avenue were closed just after 10:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene as crews worked to bring the trailer upright again.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as the cleanup process continues.

