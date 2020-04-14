Debris from mattress cleared from I-95 ramp in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Debris from a box spring mattress led to some traffic headaches on an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Fort

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to calls of debris in the road on the southbound exit ramp to Davie Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

Troopers said it was the shattered remnants of a box spring mattress.

Road rangers cleared the scene, and the ramp was reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.