NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway in North Miami.

Nearby residents woke up to a crime scene in the 13000 block of Northeast Third Court, early Wednesday morning.

Police could be seen surrounding a black SUV. The front of the SUV is covered with yellow tarp.

The front windows of the vehicle was shattered by apparent gunshots.

Neighbors said they heard shots overnight.

Police have not confirmed how many people are involved in the investigation.

