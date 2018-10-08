Death investigation underway in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a death in North Miami Beach.

Officers said they were called to a home near Northeast 16th Avenue and 160th Street at around 6 a.m., Monday.

They are now treating the death as a homicide investigation, and detectives are searching for evidence.

A resident who has lived in the area for almost 10 years said the neighborhood is usually quiet, and nothing like this has ever happened before.

The details surrounding the homicide remain unclear.

