Death investigation underway in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police officers responded to the scene along the 2900 block of Northeast 163rd Street on Sunday afternoon.

Roads in the area were temporarily shut down.

The cause of death is under investigation.

If you have any information on this death investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

