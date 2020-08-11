Death investigation underway in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 62nd Street, overnight Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a body.

7News cameras captured the victim’s body wrapped in a white sheet.

The area remains active as officials continue their investigation.

