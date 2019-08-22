Death investigation underway in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a man in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene along the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, they are investigating the death of a man at the location.

7News cameras captured a yellow tarp covering a body lying on the sidewalk while detectives investigated.

Cameras also captured multiple police cruisers on the scene.

Police have not confirmed a cause of death as of midnight.

