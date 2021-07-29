HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police responded to a 911 call about an altercation along Jefferson Street and South 62nd Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

“When officers arrived on scene, they did notice the deceased body of an adult male,” said Hollywood Police Public Information Officer Christian Lata. “Preliminary investigations are revealing that there were two people involved, unfortunately, one is deceased and the other one at this time is in police custody.”

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the body could be seen covered by a black tarp underneath a blue tent.

One man said he heard two gunshots while walking his dog.

Hollywood Police could be seen combing for clues using flashlights in the area.

“We did want to inform the public that all individuals involved, as well as all weapons involved, are in police custody,” said Lata.

Police have shut down 62nd Avenue between Jefferson Street and Washington Street.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes while police investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.