HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Hallandale Beach.

Crime scene tape roped off the scene where the man’s body was found near Northwest Second Avenue and Seventh Street, Tuesday.

The man’s body has since been taken from the area.

Officials have not identified the victim.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.