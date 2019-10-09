Death investigation underway after body washes ashore in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body washed up on shore in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police officers arrived to the shore near Filmore Street just before dawn on Wednesday.

Officials said the body is of a middle-aged woman but have not identified her.

The death has been deemed suspicious and the cause is under investigation.

