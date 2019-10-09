Death investigation underway after body found on Hollywood shore

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the shore of a Hollywood beach.

Hollywood Police officers arrived to the shore near Filmore Street at around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the body is of a middle-aged woman but have not identified her.

The death has been deemed suspicious and the cause is under investigation.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators around evidence markers on the sand.

“That’s really scary because we just saw that something was happening,” said tourist Kate Babolka. “We were interested in what exactly happened during the night because we stay here and we want to be safe.”

