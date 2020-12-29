Death investigation underway after body found at Dania Beach hotel

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found at a hotel in Dania Beach.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Four Points by Sheraton Fort Lauderdale Airport located at 1900 Stirling Rd., Tuesday morning.

Police have blocked off the entrance to the hotel.

Several police cruisers could be seen on the property.

Police have called this a death investigation. They have not, however, revealed if there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the victim’s demise.

