Death investigation underway after 2 bodies found along Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two male bodies were found along the shore of Fort Lauderdale beach.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to the area along the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard at approximately 6:13 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the circumstances are suspicious.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where detectives could be seen near the bodies found along the sand. The scene has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.