WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation involving a hazmat situation is currently underway at a West Park home.

Broward Sheriff Office deputies and Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to a home along Southwest 54th Avenue and 24th Street, Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where rescue crews were in hazmat gear. They brought out steel drums from the property.

The drums appeared to be 55-gallon, the type used to typically store chemicals.

Witnesses at the scene said there may have been a teenager in the home, though investigators have not released the age of the deceased.

Authorities have not confirmed if the death investigation involves a teenager or what was inside of the steel drums.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.