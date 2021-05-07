Death investigation currently underway in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene near Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, just before 5 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the area can be seen blocked off by police tape.

The body of the victim could also be seen on the ground covered by a white sheet.

Neighbors told 7News they heard several gunshots early in the morning. They also said this does not typically happen in their neighborhood.

