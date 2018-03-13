Dean Trantalis wins Fort Lauderdale mayoral race, will be city’s first openly gay mayor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Attorney Dean Trantalis has won Fort Lauderdale’s mayoral runoff election.

Trantalis becomes the city’s first openly gay mayor. He also serves on the city commission.

Trantalis went up against the city’s former police chief and current Vice Mayor Bruce Roberts.

Congratulations to Dean Trantalis on making history in Ft. Lauderale tonight! Mayor-Elect Trantalis has a true passion for public service and fighting for civil rights. This is a massive victory for Broward County and the LGBT community nationwide. — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) March 14, 2018

In January’s primary election, Trantalis initially won 46 percent of the vote while Roberts brought in 31 percent.

Since neither candidate won 50 percent of the vote, Tuesday’s runoff election was meant to determine the next mayor. Trantalis will succeed Mayor Jack Seiler, who was first elected nine years ago and has reached his term limit.

