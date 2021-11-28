CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police involved shooting left one suspect dead and a police officer injured in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police received a phone call regarding individuals attempting to break into vehicles near the 100 block of Calabria Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, one police officer saw an individual breaking into a vehicle with the door open and the hood up.

When they confronted the individuals, the officers, the first arriving officer and the second arriving officer, discharged their firearms, killing one of the suspects.

The second suspect is in police custody and, according to police, has an extensive criminal past.

The first officer was injured and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The second officer remained unharmed.

The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the officers’ actions as well the subjects’ actions that took place.

The other individual has not been identified yet.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.