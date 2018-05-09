Deadline for sex offender camp relocation may be pushed back

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The deadline to leave a property in Northwest Miami-Dade for a makeshift camp for homeless sex offenders may be pushed back.

The group originally had until last Sunday to leave, however that deadline was pushed back to Thursday. Miami-Dade Police said there will be a hearing on Thursday to see if that deadline now stands.

People who live nearby said the camp originally started as a couple of tents before it grew. Although, the sex offender registry currently shows that over 300 offenders list that area as their home.

In March, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the homeless residents had 45 days to relocate. Many businesses in the area considered the camp an eyesore, and many other residents said they feared for their safety.

Police also said the Health Department deemed the site a sanitary nuisance.

The Homeless Trust said they have been to the camp several times to help the residents figure out what their options are and which resources are available to them. However, the camp is still filled with residents.

The exact time of the hearing is not yet known.

