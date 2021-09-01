MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools has only a few hours left to respond to the state regarding the mask mandate in classrooms.

The district has until 5 p.m. to decide whether they will side with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and allow children and parents the option of wearing a mask or continue to impose a mask mandate.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has been very vocal about what he says is a political debate. He said he wants to see the conversation move back toward the children and their wellbeing.

“The children should not be used as political pawns in this chess game,” he said. “We want to teach them, we want to protect them, and the only way to do that, based on the expert advice of doctors and public health officials, is by getting people vaccinated, maintaining social distance, wearing the mask.”

This comes as on the heels of Broward County Public School’s decision to uphold their mask mandate.

DeSantis said he is serious about the order he gave and has withheld an amount to equates to the salaries of those on the school board.

The district remains adamant that they are doing the right thing.

“We will continue to mandate the mask knowing that our data, as we’re looking at it, our quarantine data, is demonstrating that the use of a mask is helping to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said BCPS Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.