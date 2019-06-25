Dead sea turtle discovered with spear through head at Biscayne National Park

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dead sea turtle floating in the water was caught on video with a spear through its head at Biscayne National Park.

The Biscayne National Park Marine Patrol posted a video of the reptile to their Facebook page, Tuesday.

Police are searching for the subjects responsible.

If you have any information about the poached sea turtle, contact Biscayne National Park dispatch at 305-242-7740.

