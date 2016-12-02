Dead man found in SUV that had pile of parking tickets on it

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman says she peeked inside an SUV with a stack of parking citations on the windshield and saw the body of a man slumped over the center console.

Carolyn White tells the SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2gdKPAc ) she wonders why a parking meter attendant didn’t see 62-year-old Jacob Morpeau if he was inside the vehicle when the citations were written from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, the day his body was found.

The newspaper reports an assistant clerk confirmed that the city dismissed $160 in parking fees “due to extenuating circumstances.”

The medical examiner’s office says Morpeau died of natural causes.

Son Alain Danier says his father last spoke with friends around 8 p.m. Nov. 11.

