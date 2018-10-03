Dead fish wash ashore in Palm Beach County

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNN) — Dead fish are scattered along the shore of North Palm Beach Wednesday, two days after test results confirmed the presence of red tide in the waters off Palm Beach County.

Aerial footage from WPTV showed dead fish in the water and on the beach near John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

All Palm Beach County beaches from Lake Worth Beach north to the Martin County line were closed on Wednesday after samples showed the concentration of the Karenia Brevis organism which causes most red tides in Florida.

It is not yet clear that red tide is responsible for killing the fish that washed ashore; however, higher concentrations of red tide on Florida’s west coast have caused massive fish kills.

Earlier this year, one Florida county had to dispose of more than 17 tons of dead fish found on its beaches.