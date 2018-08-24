Dead dog found disposed in bag in Miami canal

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials responded to a Miami canal to investigate the discovery of a bag with the remains of a dog inside.

City of Miami Police and its Marine Patrol Underwater Recovery Team responded to the waterway near Northwest 79th Street in Miami, Friday afternoon.

Officials could be seen coughing and holding their noses due to the bad smell coming from the blue bag that held the body of a dog.

Community members were concerned that a human body could have been disposed of in the bag, but police confirmed it is not.

Police are no longer investigating.

