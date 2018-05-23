Days of rain brings out snakes looking for drier ground

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — While rain falls on Florida, snakes are slithering for drier ground.

Snake expert Bob Cross tells the Orlando Sentinel that he caught a venomous Cottonmouth Monday on a sidewalk in his community near Orlando. He says it’s the third water moccasin he’s captured in the past two weeks.

Lots of non-venomous snakes, including black racers, are also moving around, looking for dry conditions. Cross says you can blame it on the rain. He says days of rain have pushed the snakes out of the holes where they live and from other places they tend to hide.

He says residents near wooded areas or lakes should be especially cautious, adding that snakes may be on sidewalks or driveways.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.