FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial has started for an accused killer who was arrested twice after escaping from the Broward Courthouse years ago.

The case began in September of 2014 when then-20-year-old Dayonte Resiles killed Jill Sue inside her Davie home.

Police believe Resiles was attempting to burglarize Sue’s home and did not realize she was home. He tied up and stabbed Sue to her death.

Police said his attack on Sue would have been his ninth home burglary.

Two years later in 2016, Resiles was in court for a routine hearing when he got up and ran from the courtroom.

He was gone for six days before deputies found him in a hotel room.

Resiles appeared in court on Wednesday, seven years since the original crime, and is being tried with first-degree murder.

If convicted, he may face the death penalty.

The prosecution and defense both made their opening statements.

“I am going to ask you that as hard as it may be, you reach a verdict that speaks the truth and hold Dyaonte Resiles responsible for the murder of Jill Sue,” said the prosecutor.

“I ask you to not draw any conclusions about the evidence until you’ve heard everything in the case, and after you’ve done that, I ask you to come back with a verdict. Thank you,” said the defense attorney.

The jury will hear from witnesses in the case in a few hours.

