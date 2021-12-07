FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors are deliberating for a fifth day in the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles.

Deliberations went until about 9 p.m., Monday.

They are expected to have another full day of deliberations on Tuesday.

Resiles, 27, was arrested back in September of 2014.

He was accused of killing Jill Su in her Davie home in an attempted burglary.

Police and prosecutors said he tried to break into her home when he saw she was there. He then tied her up and stabbed her to death.

Her son, Justin Su, was the one who found her.

He testified early in the trial about what he saw.

Resiles made headlines for a second time in 2016 when he escaped police custody during a routine hearing at the Broward County Courthouse.

He was on the run for six days before he was found by police.

Resiles faces the death penalty for Su’s death and nearly 70 more charges for his escape.

