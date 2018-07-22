WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University and the Orange Bowl Youth Football Alliance teamed up to bring a day of fun and fitness to some South Florida children.

FIU Football Coach Butch Davis hosted a youth football clinic for boys and girls ages 5 to 16. It took place Sunday at the team’s stadium in West Miami-Dade.

Always fun working with the @OrangeBowl and their Youth Football Clinics. It's a great opportunity to teach and pass our knowledge to the next generation. pic.twitter.com/6WuIOJT62w — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) July 22, 2018

Orange Bowl Committee spokesperson Latoya Williams said the event gives participants a sense of how college players train.

“The kids have an opportunity to come out and see a Division I football field, they get to see FIU’s campus, and they get interaction from a Division I coach and their assistant coaches,” she said. “They’re learning different skills, different drills. They’re learning about sportsmanship, and leadership, and character while they’re out here as well.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Orange Bowl Youth Football Alliance has invested more than $7 million in youth sports across South Florida.

