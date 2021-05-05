Day 2 of vaccinations at Broward schools set to begin

The vaccine is 100% voluntary to those who want it.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.

A father dropping his son off at Pompano Beach High School said he was considering taking advantage of the opportunity.

“We’re discussing that right now,” said parent Frank Fimiano. “I think it’s a great opportunity for everyone, absolutely.”

The vaccine is also being offered to school staff, faculty and parents of students at each school.

The full schedule for the schools and when the vaccines will be available can be viewed below:

4-May Blanche Ely 4-May Bright Horizons 4-May Coconut Creek and Broward Virtual 4-May Cypress Run Education Center 4-May Deerfield Beach 4-May Monarch 5-May Pompano Beach 5-May Atlantic Technical and College Academy 5-May Coral Glades 5-May Coral Springs 5-May Cross Creek School 5-May Charles Drew Family Resource Center 6-May Dave Thomas Education Center West 6-May JP Taravella 6-May Marjory Stoneman Douglas 6-May Northeast 6-May Boyd Anderson 7-May Dillard 6-12 7-May Fort Lauderdale 7-May Stranahan 7-May Wingate Oaks 7-May Sheridan Technical 7-May South Plantation 10-May Seagull Schooll 10-May Nova and College Academy 10-May Whidden Rogers Education Center 10-May William T McFatter 10-May Hollywood Hills 10-May South Broward 11-May Charles W. Flanagan 11-May Cypress Bay 11-May Everglades 11-May The Quest Center 11-May West Broward 12-May Cooper City 12-May Lauderhill 6-12 12-May Piper 12-May Plantation 12-May Western 13-May Hallandale 13-May Henry D. Perry Education Center 13-May Lanier James Education Center 13-May McArthur 13-May Miramar 13-May Whispering Pines Exceptional Education Center

The vaccines will be administered in school gyms or cafeterias.

They’ll have the opportunity to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and in exactly three weeks the health department will return to administer the second dose at the same site,” said Broward Schools Chief Portfolio Services Officer John Sullivan.

Miami-Dade Public Schools is hoping to start administering vaccines at some schools by next week.

“These are third-party administration, through the county, will be on-site at the school, may not necessarily be inside the school, maybe on a mobile unit but within the school grounds,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.