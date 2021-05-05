Day 2 of vaccinations at Broward schools set to begin

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Wednesday is the second day students 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated at Broward County high schools.

The vaccine distribution continued at six high schools on Wednesday.

Florida Department of Health personnel are distributing the Pfizer vaccine with no appointments needed.

The distribution will take place each day from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trending