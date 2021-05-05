Day 2 of vaccinations at Broward schools set to begin

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Wednesday is the second day students 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated at Broward County high schools.
The vaccine distribution continued at six high schools on Wednesday.
Florida Department of Health personnel are distributing the Pfizer vaccine with no appointments needed.
The distribution will take place each day from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The vaccine is 100% voluntary to those who want it.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.
A father dropping his son off at Pompano Beach High School said he was considering taking advantage of the opportunity.
“We’re discussing that right now,” said parent Frank Fimiano. “I think it’s a great opportunity for everyone, absolutely.”
The vaccine is also being offered to school staff, faculty and parents of students at each school.
The full schedule for the schools and when the vaccines will be available can be viewed below:
|4-May
|Blanche Ely
|4-May
|Bright Horizons
|4-May
|Coconut Creek and Broward Virtual
|4-May
|Cypress Run Education Center
|4-May
|Deerfield Beach
|4-May
|Monarch
|5-May
|Pompano Beach
|5-May
|Atlantic Technical and College Academy
|5-May
|Coral Glades
|5-May
|Coral Springs
|5-May
|Cross Creek School
|5-May
|Charles Drew Family Resource Center
|6-May
|Dave Thomas Education Center West
|6-May
|JP Taravella
|6-May
|Marjory Stoneman Douglas
|6-May
|Northeast
|6-May
|Boyd Anderson
|7-May
|Dillard 6-12
|7-May
|Fort Lauderdale
|7-May
|Stranahan
|7-May
|Wingate Oaks
|7-May
|Sheridan Technical
|7-May
|South Plantation
|10-May
|Seagull Schooll
|10-May
|Nova and College Academy
|10-May
|Whidden Rogers Education Center
|10-May
|William T McFatter
|10-May
|Hollywood Hills
|10-May
|South Broward
|11-May
|Charles W. Flanagan
|11-May
|Cypress Bay
|11-May
|Everglades
|11-May
|The Quest Center
|11-May
|West Broward
|12-May
|Cooper City
|12-May
|Lauderhill 6-12
|12-May
|Piper
|12-May
|Plantation
|12-May
|Western
|13-May
|Hallandale
|13-May
|Henry D. Perry Education Center
|13-May
|Lanier James Education Center
|13-May
|McArthur
|13-May
|Miramar
|13-May
|Whispering Pines Exceptional Education Center
The vaccines will be administered in school gyms or cafeterias.
They’ll have the opportunity to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and in exactly three weeks the health department will return to administer the second dose at the same site,” said Broward Schools Chief Portfolio Services Officer John Sullivan.
Miami-Dade Public Schools is hoping to start administering vaccines at some schools by next week.
“These are third-party administration, through the county, will be on-site at the school, may not necessarily be inside the school, maybe on a mobile unit but within the school grounds,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
