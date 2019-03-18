Davie woman who threw hot water in boss’s face apologizes in court

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who threw boiling water in her boss’s face at a Davie truck stop has asked for his forgiveness as she awaits sentencing.

Jondre Thomas entered a no contest plea in court Monday after she threw boiling hot water in her boss’s face at a truck stop off State Road 84 in February 2018.

“I know that I hurt you badly. I’m sorry that things happened the way they did. I don’t know what came over me,” Thomas said in court.

Claudio Salcedo, Thomas’ former boss, spoke to 7News after the attack.

“My face just started burning, which I thought that it was acid at some point because it just kept sizzling,” Salcedo said in February 2018.

Salcedo said Thomas was upset over a meeting regarding her work.

“All I remember her just saying, ‘So you’ve been trying to get rid of me?'” Salcedo recalled. “Immediately after, the boiling water came to my face.”

Surveillance video captured the attack.

In the video, Salcedo, after being injured, ran after Thomas before she got away.

Davie Police arrested Thomas shortly after the attack.

In court, Monday, Thomas asked for Salcedo’s forgiveness.

“I’m so sorry that I reacted the way I did, and I do ask for your forgiveness. I am sorry for what I did to you. I really am,” Thomas said.

The judge said he will sentence Thomas, who faces up to 15 years in prison, on Wednesday.

