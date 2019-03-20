Davie woman gets jail time after throwing hot water in boss’ face

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie woman who threw hot water in her boss’ face has been sentenced to serve jail time for the act.

Jondre Thomas was sentenced Wednesday to one year in county jail and four years probation for aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

She threw boiling hot water at her boss’ face at a truck stop off State Road 84 in February of 2018.

Thomas apologized to her former boss, Claudio Salcedo, in court on Monday after entering a no contest plea.

“I’m so sorry that I reacted the way I did, and I do ask for your forgiveness. I am sorry for what I did to you. I really am,” Thomas said.

Surveillance video captured the attack that Salcedo said was prompted by Thomas being upset over a meeting about her work.

