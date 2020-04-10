Davie veterinarian donates ventilator to Cleveland Clinic in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A veterinarian in Davie has donated a mechanical ventilator to the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

Advanced Veterinary Care Center made the donation on Friday.

The company said they are committed to helping their pet patients all year long, and they felt compelled to help their human counterparts.

“We could be giving people more time with their pets by helping to contribute in this small way to human healthcare,” Jeffrey Toll said.

Advanced Veterinary Care Center said they have remained open during the pandemic should a pet need their assistance.

