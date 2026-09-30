DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A candidate for Davie Town Council was arrested on DUI charges after police said he crashed his pickup truck into a guardrail and knocked over a power pole, causing an estimated $23,000 in damage.

Jordan Nelson, 36, is a qualified candidate for the District 3 seat on the Davie Town Council in the Nov. 3 municipal election, according to the town’s official candidate information.

Nelson was arrested early Friday following a single-vehicle crash near Hiatus Road and Orange Drive, according to a Davie Police probable cause affidavit.

Police said an officer arrived at the scene and found Nelson sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue Ford F-150 that had crashed into a guardrail and knocked over a power pole.

According to the affidavit, the officer reported smelling alcohol coming from Nelson and said his eyes were red and glossy and his speech was slurred.

Nelson told the officer he was coming from “up the road.”

Police said Nelson agreed to perform field sobriety exercises.

During the exercises, the officer reported that Nelson had difficulty maintaining his balance, stepped off the line multiple times and made an improper turn.

The officer determined Nelson was impaired and placed him under arrest, according to the affidavit.

Police said Nelson agreed to provide breath samples at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Breath Alcohol Testing site.

His first sample registered 0.173 and his second registered 0.163, according to the affidavit.

Investigators estimated the crash caused $6,500 in damage to the guardrail and $16,500 in damage to the utility pole, for a total of about $23,000.

Nelson was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood-alcohol level above 0.15 and DUI with property damage, according to the Davie Police affidavit

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