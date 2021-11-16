MIAMI (WSVN) - A 17-year-old cancer survivor made a special donation with Make-a-Wish Southern Florida.

Cole Vaccarella, who lives in Davie, chose to give $5,000 to the Sarcoma Patient Assistance Fund at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. The fund helps children who can’t afford their treatment.

“We are granting Cole’s wish, and this is one of the unique wishes that we get from time to time, which is a wish to give back,” said President and CEO of Make-a-Wish Southern Florida, Norman Wedderburn.

“In February, I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in my right humorous. It was pretty devastating for me, but I went through it with these amazing doctors and nurses that took care of me, and I just want others to get that opportunity that I had,” said Cole Vaccarella.

Cole said it feels good knowing his donation could positively impact others.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.