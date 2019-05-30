Davie teen ranks 9th at 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee on 3rd year

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl from Davie who became a well-known contestant at the Scripps National Spelling Bee finished in ninth place after she was eliminated from the prestigious competition.

Simone Kaplan, a student at St. Bonaventure Catholic School, competed alongside 564 other students from across the country.

The word that caused her elimination Thursday night was “tettigoniidae,” a family of long-horned grasshoppers.

Kaplan’s family, classmates and teacher have been cheering her on since she began to study for the spelling bee.

“You can see the school enthusiasm. They truly are rooting for her,” said teacher Ann Robbie. “She’s an inspiration to all of us. We watched her study throughout the year.”

This is the third year that Kaplan, who was named as one of the competition’s 50 finalists on Wednesday, took part in the competition, which took place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, just south of Washington, D.C.

