Davie Police tweets video of Mounted Patrol Unit officer playing basketball game

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida is giving a new meaning to the term “horsing around.”

Davie Police tweeted out a video of one of their Mounted Patrol Unit officers at a home playing a game of Horse while on his horse, Saturday.

The officer can be seen taking the ball in one hand and then successfully making a shot all while sitting comfortably on his saddle.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.